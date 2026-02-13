Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Falls short of double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Filipowski finished Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Trail Blazers with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and six steals in 30 minutes.

Getting his third start in seven February contests, Filipowski just missed recording his fourth double-double of the month while setting a new career high in steals. With the Jazz trying to balance tanking for the top of the lottery against the league's load management rules, the second-year big is likely to continue seeing his court time and role fluctuate wildly on the other side of the All-Star break. In those three February starts, Filipowski is averaging 15.3 points, 14.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.3 threes in 31.3 minutes.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
