Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Falls short of double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Filipowski ended with 19 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to the Nuggets.

Flipowksi was the second-highest scorer on the team during the narrow loss. The Duke product has the starting center role locked up for the remainder of the season with Jusuf Nurkic (nose) shelved, and the continued injury struggles for Lauri Markkanen (hip) make Filipowiski's contributions vital as the team muddles through a lost campaign.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
