Kyle Filipowski News: Fills stat sheet in loss
Filipowski amassed 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 loss to the Bucks.
Filipowski recorded a second consecutive double-double after his 20-point, 14-rebound effort against the Wizards on Thursday. The big man has been outstanding since returning to the starting lineup and has scored in double digits in all but one of his previous nine starts, averaging 14.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game over that stretch.
