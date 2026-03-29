Kyle Filipowski News: Flirts with double-double in defeat
Filipowski notched 26 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 loss to the Suns.
Filipowski fell one rebound shy of a double-double and proved to be one of Utah's only bright spots in the crushing defeat. The Jazz are woefully short-handed, but Filipowski has been a consistent presence following Jusuf Nurkic's (nose) season-ending injury. The door is wide open for the second-year pro to post solid numbers despite the team's fortunes, and he is on the inside track for the starting job at center next season.
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