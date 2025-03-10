Kyle Filipowski News: Hits for 25 in Sunday's loss

Filipowski posted 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 loss to Philadelphia.

Getting another start in place of Walker Kessler (rest), Filipowski tied his season high in points while scoring more than 20 for the third time in the last four games. The rookie center has taken on a significant role in the Utah frontcourt whether in the starting five or coming off the bench -- he's drained at least one three-pointer in eight straight contests (four starts), averaging 17.8 points, 8.6 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.6 threes and 0.9 steals in 26.4 minutes a game over that stretch while shooting 54.3 percent from the floor and a dazzling 52.5 percent from beyond the arc.