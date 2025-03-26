Kyle Filipowski News: Logs 13 points in loss
Filipowski logged 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 140-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Although Filipowski has been effective amid John Collins' (ankle) absence, he turned in a tepid line during a hapless performance by the team. The rookie is a critical part of Utah's future plans, so he'll get every opportunity to produce as the team languishes through the rest of the schedule.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now