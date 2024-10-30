Kyle Filipowski News: Near double-double in elevated role

Filipowski recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 loss to Sacramento.

With Taylor Hendricks (ankle) likely done for the season and Lauri Markkanen (back) leaving Tuesday's contest early, Filipowski made the most of his expanded role. He totaled just nine minutes in the previous three contests, so it's unclear what the rookie's role will be moving forward, especially if Markkanen isn't sidelined long-term. However, if Markkanen is sidelined, Filipowski should have a clear path to consistent minutes.