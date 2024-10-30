Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Near double-double in elevated role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 3:01pm

Filipowski recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 loss to Sacramento.

With Taylor Hendricks (ankle) likely done for the season and Lauri Markkanen (back) leaving Tuesday's contest early, Filipowski made the most of his expanded role. He totaled just nine minutes in the previous three contests, so it's unclear what the rookie's role will be moving forward, especially if Markkanen isn't sidelined long-term. However, if Markkanen is sidelined, Filipowski should have a clear path to consistent minutes.

