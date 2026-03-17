Kyle Filipowski News: Off injury report for Wednesday
Filipowski (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Filipowski sat out Sunday's loss to the Kings for rest purposes but is set to return to action Wednesday. The second-year center has started each of his last 12 appearances, averaging 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 26.9 minutes per game during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 152 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 134 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 98 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 98 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More