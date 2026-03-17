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Kyle Filipowski News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Filipowski (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Filipowski sat out Sunday's loss to the Kings for rest purposes but is set to return to action Wednesday. The second-year center has started each of his last 12 appearances, averaging 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 26.9 minutes per game during that span.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
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