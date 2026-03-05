Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Posts another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Filipowski produced 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 win over Washington.

Filipowski has started every game for the Jazz since the All-Star break, and while the numerous absences in the frontcourt have led to this role, the former Duke standout has been leaving a mark with his play on both ends of the court. This was Filipowski's first double-double since the All-Star break, but it was also the sixth time in which he scored in double digits in seven outings. It was also his third straight contest with at least eight boards. Expect Filipowski to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
