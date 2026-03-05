Kyle Filipowski News: Posts another double-double
Filipowski produced 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 win over Washington.
Filipowski has started every game for the Jazz since the All-Star break, and while the numerous absences in the frontcourt have led to this role, the former Duke standout has been leaving a mark with his play on both ends of the court. This was Filipowski's first double-double since the All-Star break, but it was also the sixth time in which he scored in double digits in seven outings. It was also his third straight contest with at least eight boards. Expect Filipowski to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More