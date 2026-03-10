Kyle Filipowski News: Posts stellar double-double

Filipowski recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 119-116 victory over the Warriors.

Filipowski turned in a masterful game in the upset. The rookie is making the most of his opportunity in a frontcourt that lost Jusuf Nurkic (nose). With Lauri Markkanen (hip) out for another month, Filipowski's usage will continue to skyrocket if he stays healthy.