Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Posts stellar double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Filipowski recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 119-116 victory over the Warriors.

Filipowski turned in a masterful game in the upset. The rookie is making the most of his opportunity in a frontcourt that lost Jusuf Nurkic (nose). With Lauri Markkanen (hip) out for another month, Filipowski's usage will continue to skyrocket if he stays healthy.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 5
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago