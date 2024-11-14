Kyle Filipowski News: Productive in start Thursday

Filipowski notched 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 115-113 win over the Mavericks.

Filipowski earned a start for this game after notching a career-high 18-point effort off the bench in a loss to the Suns on Tuesday, and he carried the momentum into this contest. This was his highest-scoring start of the season, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him remain in a starting role when the Jazz take on the Kings on Saturday due to the lack of depth Utah currently has in its frontcourt. Taylor Hendricks (leg) is out, while the status of both Lauri Markkanen (nose) and Walker Kessler (hip) is uncertain in a best-case scenario.