Kyle Filipowski News: Returning to bench Friday

Filipowski is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Jazz will tweak their starting unit for this contest and Filipowski will return to his bench role, as Walker Kessler will be back in the first unit. The former Duke standout has been playing well of late and is averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game since the All-Star break, starting in three of those eight appearances.