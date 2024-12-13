Kyle Filipowski News: Returns from G League

The Jazz recalled Filipowski from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Filipowski joined the G League club for Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the San Diego Clippers, finishing with eight points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes. The rookie second-round pick will rejoin the Jazz ahead of Friday's game against the Suns but may be in store for a small backup role in the frontcourt.