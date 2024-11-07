Kyle Filipowski News: Returns to bench role

Filipowski will come off the bench Thursday night against the Bucks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Filipowski made three straight starts while Lauri Markkanen recovered from a back issue, but the rookie will return to a reserve role following Markkanen's return. Filipowski struggled to see much run in his first two appearances off the bench but logged 25 minutes as a reserve Oct. 29 against the Kings, so there's really no blueprint to help identify how many minutes he'll shoulder Thursday evening.