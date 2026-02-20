Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Scores 20 points with four stocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 8:12pm

Filipowski posted 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 123-114 loss to Memphis.

Filipowski was hot from the jump, dropping in 12 points on six shots in his first eight minutes of play. Additionally, he missed only one shot through the first half of play. With Jaren Jackson (knee) done for the year and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) constantly getting hit with random rest days, Filipowski looks primed for a strong finish to the 2025-26 season.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
