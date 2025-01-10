Kyle Filipowski News: Season-high 11 boards

Filipowski amassed four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Thursday's 97-92 loss to Miami.

Filipowski played at least 20 minutes for the third time over his last four appearances. While he struggled to make his mark offensively again, Filipowski grabbed double-digit rebounds for the first time this season. As long as John Collins (hip) and Brice Sensabaugh (illness) continue to miss games, Filipowski has a clear path to consistent minutes.