Kyle Filipowski News: Sees 30 minutes in loss
Filipowski ended Monday's 143-127 loss to Toronto with six points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.
Filipowski couldn't get his shot to fall, but his fantasy managers will be happy with the usage and workload. Over his last six games, he's averaging 24.7 minutes with 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.
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