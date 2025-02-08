Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Filipowski will be in the starting lineup Saturday for the Jazz against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Filipowski will make his eighth start of the season Saturday for Utah, which is dealing with several frontcourt injuries. The rookie big man is averaging 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game as a starter, shooting 50 percent from the field.

