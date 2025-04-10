Kyle Filipowski News: Sets new career-high scoring mark

Filipowski amassed 30 points (13-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers.

Filipowski has shown massive progress during the second half of the season, but there's no question Wednesday was the best game of his career by a wide margin. The former Duke standout established career-high marks in points and rebounds, but he also matched his previous season-best outputs in steals and blocks. Filipowski has started in Utah's last nine games and has posted solid results, averaging 14.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in that stretch.