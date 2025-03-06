Kyle Filipowski News: Solid double-double

Filipowski recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 loss to the Wizards.

Filipowski has started in three of the Jazz's eight games since the end of the All-Star break, and the former Duke standout has been playing at a high level of late. During those eight contests, he's scored in double digits six times and has notched four double-doubles, averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.