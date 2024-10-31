Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Starting for Markkanen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Filipowski will start at power forward Thursday night against the Spurs, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Filipowski is set to make his first NBA start after news broke that Lauri Markkanen (back) wouldn't suit up Thursday. The rookie center looked sharp in his last appearance Tuesday against the Kings, tallying 12 points, eight boards, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes.

