Kyle Filipowski News: Tallies double-double in start

Filipowski provided 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Filipowski got the starting nod Sunday and led the way for Utah by tallying a team-high scoring total to go along with a team-high-tying rebound mark in a double-double. Filipowski recorded his second-highest rebound total of the season, tallying a double-double in nine outings.