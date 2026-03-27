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Kyle Filipowski News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 11:05am

Filipowski (illness) is available for Friday's game versus Denver.

Filipowski will shed his probable tag and is set to return from a one-game absence. With this news, Oscar Tshiebwe is likely to be less involved in the frontcourt for Utah.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
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