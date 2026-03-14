Kyle Filipowski headshot

Kyle Filipowski News: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Filipowski (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Filipowski will miss his first game since Nov. 18 due to rest purposes, marking just his second time on the inactive list this season. With the second-year big man joining Jaren Jackson (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) on the sidelines, Oscar Tshiebwe and Kevin Love are candidates for increased minutes. Filipowski's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Minnesota.

Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Filipowski See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 5
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago