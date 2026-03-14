Kyle Filipowski News: Won't play Sunday

Filipowski (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Filipowski will miss his first game since Nov. 18 due to rest purposes, marking just his second time on the inactive list this season. With the second-year big man joining Jaren Jackson (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) on the sidelines, Oscar Tshiebwe and Kevin Love are candidates for increased minutes. Filipowski's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Minnesota.