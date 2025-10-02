The 28-year-old Guy previously announced his retirement from professional basketball last August and began a coaching career in the college ranks, but after a one-year hiatus, he'll resume his career with his hometown team. According to Dopirak, the Pacers plan to eventually waive Guy, who will then remain in the organization and spend the upcoming season in the G League with the Noblesville Boom. A 2019 second-round pick, Guy last saw NBA action in 2021-22 with the Heat, appearing in 19 games and averaging 9.8 minutes per contest.