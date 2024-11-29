Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma Injury: Absence confirmed Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Kuzma (ribs) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Kuzma didn't participate in Friday's practice and wasn't expected to play Saturday, so the designation isn't surprising. The veteran forward will also likely miss Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers. Kyshawn George, Patrick Baldwin and Corey Kispert are candidates for increased playing time with Kuzma sidelined.

