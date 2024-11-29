Kyle Kuzma Injury: Absence confirmed Saturday
Kuzma (ribs) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Kuzma didn't participate in Friday's practice and wasn't expected to play Saturday, so the designation isn't surprising. The veteran forward will also likely miss Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers. Kyshawn George, Patrick Baldwin and Corey Kispert are candidates for increased playing time with Kuzma sidelined.
