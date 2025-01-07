Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma Injury: Doesn't return against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 6:58pm

Kuzma (calf) finished Tuesday's game versus the Rockets with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes.

Kuzma was initially deemed out for the remainder of Tuesday's contest due to a right calf contusion but was subsequently upgraded to questionable. Regardless, Kuzma did not play at all during the second half against Houston, and his status for Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia is uncertain.

Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards
