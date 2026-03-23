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Kyle Kuzma Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 6:31pm

Kuzma (Achilles) is out Monday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Kuzma suffered an Achilles injury during Saturday's game against Phoenix and is set to miss additional game action as a result. Jericho Sims, Taurean Prince and Pete Nance are all candidates to see more run in Kuzma's stead.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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