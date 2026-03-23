Kyle Kuzma Injury: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (Achilles) is out Monday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Kuzma suffered an Achilles injury during Saturday's game against Phoenix and is set to miss additional game action as a result. Jericho Sims, Taurean Prince and Pete Nance are all candidates to see more run in Kuzma's stead.
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