Kuzma left Monday's game against the Hawks in the fourth quarter due to groin soreness, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Kuzma exited the game near the end of the fourth quarter and was unable to return. The 29-year-old posted 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 40 minutes. The forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in a rematch with Atlanta.