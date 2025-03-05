Kyle Kuzma Injury: Expected to play

Kuzma is probable for Wednesday's game against Dallas with a right ankle sprain.

Kuzma played through this same issue Tuesday, finishing with 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes against the Hawks. It appears he avoided any setbacks, and it's a good sign if the Bucks are planning on letting him play in both games of this back-to-back set.