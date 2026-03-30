Kyle Kuzma Injury: Expected to return vs. Mavs
Kuzma (Achilles) is probable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
Kuzma appears to be on the brink of a return following a four-game absence due to right Achilles soreness. The Utah product should be in line to start Tuesday, assuming he's given the green light to suit up prior to tipoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More