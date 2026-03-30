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Kyle Kuzma Injury: Expected to return vs. Mavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Kuzma (Achilles) is probable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

Kuzma appears to be on the brink of a return following a four-game absence due to right Achilles soreness. The Utah product should be in line to start Tuesday, assuming he's given the green light to suit up prior to tipoff.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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