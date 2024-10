Kuzma (undisclosed) went back to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Hawks, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Kuzma subbed out of the game and headed straight to the locker room. The forward's night is expected to be over, and he posted 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 40 minutes.