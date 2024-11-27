Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Goes to locker room Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Kuzma went to the locker room during the first half of Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to an undisclosed injury, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Kuzma missed both of his shot attempts across eight minutes before heading to the locker room. It's unclear if he'll be able to return, but Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert are candidates for increased roles in Kuzma's absence.

Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now