Kyle Kuzma Injury: Goes to locker room Wednesday

Kuzma went to the locker room during the first half of Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to an undisclosed injury, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Kuzma missed both of his shot attempts across eight minutes before heading to the locker room. It's unclear if he'll be able to return, but Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert are candidates for increased roles in Kuzma's absence.