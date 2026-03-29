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Kyle Kuzma Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Kuzma (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Kuzma has missed three straight games, but he has a chance to return during the second half of Milwaukee's weekend back-to-back set. If cleared to play, Kuzma should see ample usage, given the Bucks' lengthy injury report, which includes Kevin Porter (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Bobby Portis (wrist) already listed as out while Ryan Rollins (hip) and Myles Turner (knee) are also questionable.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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