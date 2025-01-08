Kyle Kuzma Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Kuzma (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Kuzma didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's blowout loss to the Rockets due to a right calf contusion and may be sidelined for the second half of Washington's back-to-back set. Carlton Carrington (back) and Alexandre Sarr (illness) are also questionable, while Marvin Bagley (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Jordan Poole (hip) have all been ruled out already.
