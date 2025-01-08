Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Kuzma (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Kuzma didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's blowout loss to the Rockets due to a right calf contusion and may be sidelined for the second half of Washington's back-to-back set. Carlton Carrington (back) and Alexandre Sarr (illness) are also questionable, while Marvin Bagley (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Jordan Poole (hip) have all been ruled out already.

Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now