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Kyle Kuzma Injury: Iffy to face Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Kuzma (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Kuzma is in danger of missing a second straight game due to right Achilles soreness. If the veteran forward is unable to return Wednesday, Jericho Sims and Pete Nance would be candidates to see increased minutes.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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