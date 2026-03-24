Kyle Kuzma Injury: Iffy to face Portland
Kuzma (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Kuzma is in danger of missing a second straight game due to right Achilles soreness. If the veteran forward is unable to return Wednesday, Jericho Sims and Pete Nance would be candidates to see increased minutes.
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