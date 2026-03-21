Kyle Kuzma Injury: Leaves early with Achilles issue
Kuzma has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Suns due to right Achilles tightness. He finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes.
Kuzma poured in 17 of his points in the first half before checking out of the game for good with 5:16 remaining in the third quarter due to the Achilles issue. The Bucks will presumably evaluate Kuzma further before determining his status ahead of their next game Monday versus the Clippers.
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