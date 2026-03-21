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Kyle Kuzma Injury: Leaves early with Achilles issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 5:59am

Kuzma has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Suns due to right Achilles tightness. He finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes.

Kuzma poured in 17 of his points in the first half before checking out of the game for good with 5:16 remaining in the third quarter due to the Achilles issue. The Bucks will presumably evaluate Kuzma further before determining his status ahead of their next game Monday versus the Clippers.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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