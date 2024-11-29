Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Likely out for next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 10:58am

Kuzma (ribs) didn't participate in Friday's practice is not expected to play in Saturday's game versus the Bucks or Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma suffered a rib injury against the Clippers on Wednesday and is now expected to miss Washington's next two contests. If Kuzma is officially ruled out, Kyshawn George, Patrick Baldwin and Corey Kispert are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards
