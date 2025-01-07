Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Now deemed questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

After initially ruling Kuzma (calf) out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Rockets, he is now deemed questionable to return, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Kuzma left Tuesday's contest after logging 17 minutes of action due to a right calf contusion. While it now appears that Kuzma could return to action against Houston, at the very least, it is a good sign that he has avoided a serious injury.

Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards
