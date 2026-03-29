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Kyle Kuzma Injury: Out again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 11:14am

Kuzma (Achilles) won't play in Sunday's game against the Clippers, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

The Bucks are limping to the finish line, and considering Milwaukee can't make the playoffs, it's unknown if Kuzma will suit up again this season. As far as Sunday's contest is concerned, Ryan Rollins (hip) , Kevin Porter (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Bobby Portis (wrist) and Myles Turner (knee) are also out of commission, meaning players like Gary Trent, AJ Green and Ousmane Dieng should be considered the favorites to lead the way offensively against Los Angeles.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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