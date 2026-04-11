Kyle Kuzma Injury: Out for Sunday

Kuzma (Achilles) won't play Sunday against the 76ers.

Kuzma will hit the sidelines for Milwaukee's regular-season finale, which will open up minutes for Ousmane Dieng. Kuzma will end his 2025-26 campaign with averages of 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.