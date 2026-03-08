Kyle Kuzma Injury: Out Sunday
Kuzma (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Kuzma will miss Sunday's contest due to a back injury he presumably suffered during Saturday's win over the Jazz. Ousmane Dieng, Bobby Portis and Cam Thomas are candidates for increased minutes with Kuzma sidelined.
