Kyle Kuzma Injury: Probable for Thursday
Kuzma is probable for Thursday's game in Utah due to a right elbow contusion.
Kuzma is dealing with a bruised elbow on his shooting arm, but it looks like he plans to play through it. Check back for official confirmation on Kuzma's status closer to Thursday's tipoff.
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