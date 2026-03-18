Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Kuzma is probable for Thursday's game in Utah due to a right elbow contusion.

Kuzma is dealing with a bruised elbow on his shooting arm, but it looks like he plans to play through it. Check back for official confirmation on Kuzma's status closer to Thursday's tipoff.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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