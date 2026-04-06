Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Kuzma (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Kuzma will be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set due to right Achilles tendonopathy. His next chance to play will come Wednesday in Detroit. Pete Nance, Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson are candidates to see increased playing time in Kuzma's absence.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago