Kyle Kuzma Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Kuzma (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Kuzma will be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set due to right Achilles tendonopathy. His next chance to play will come Wednesday in Detroit. Pete Nance, Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson are candidates to see increased playing time in Kuzma's absence.
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