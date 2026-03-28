Kyle Kuzma Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Kuzma (Achilles) is listed as out for Saturday's game against San Antonio.
Kuzma will now miss a third-straight game, so his next chance to play will be Sunday against Dallas. With Bobby Portis (wrist) also out, Pete Nance should continue to see stable minutes, potentially even remaining in the starting lineup.
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