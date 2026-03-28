Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Kuzma (Achilles) is listed as out for Saturday's game against San Antonio.

Kuzma will now miss a third-straight game, so his next chance to play will be Sunday against Dallas. With Bobby Portis (wrist) also out, Pete Nance should continue to see stable minutes, potentially even remaining in the starting lineup.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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