Kyle Kuzma Injury: Targeting Monday return

The Wizards and Kuzma (ribs) are targeting Monday's game against the Knicks as a potential return date for the forward, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma has missed 12 straight games due to sprained rib cartilage but is nearing a return to game action. His official status for Monday's contest will be released Sunday afternoon, but even if he draws a questionable tag, Kuzma is trending in the right direction and will likely be a game-time decision against the Knicks.