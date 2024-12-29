Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Targeting Monday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

The Wizards and Kuzma (ribs) are targeting Monday's game against the Knicks as a potential return date for the forward, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma has missed 12 straight games due to sprained rib cartilage but is nearing a return to game action. His official status for Monday's contest will be released Sunday afternoon, but even if he draws a questionable tag, Kuzma is trending in the right direction and will likely be a game-time decision against the Knicks.

Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
