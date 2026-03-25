Kyle Kuzma Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Kuzma (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Portland.
This will be Kuzma's second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered highly questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Spurs. Jericho Sims and Pete Nance will help pick up the slack in Kuzma's absence.
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