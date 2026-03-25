Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Kuzma (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Portland.

This will be Kuzma's second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered highly questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Spurs. Jericho Sims and Pete Nance will help pick up the slack in Kuzma's absence.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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