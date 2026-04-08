Kyle Kuzma Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Kuzma (Achilles) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Kuzma missed the front end of this back-to-back set against the Nets due to right Achilles tendonopathy, and the same injury will keep him sidelined Wednesday as well. It remains to be seen if the veteran forward will be able to suit up for Milwaukee's final two games of the season against Brooklyn and Philadelphia on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Pete Nance, Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson should enjoy more minutes in the Bucks' depleted frontcourt due to the absence of Kuzma and others.
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