Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Won't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Kuzma will not return to Saturday's game against the Suns with right Achilles tightness.

Kuzma was on fire before leaving this game for good, finishing with 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. If he misses additional time, the Bucks could lean more on Ousmane Dieng.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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