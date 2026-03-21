Kyle Kuzma Injury: Won't return Saturday
Kuzma will not return to Saturday's game against the Suns with right Achilles tightness.
Kuzma was on fire before leaving this game for good, finishing with 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. If he misses additional time, the Bucks could lean more on Ousmane Dieng.
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