Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Won't return Saturday vs. Nuggets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Kuzma (ribs) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Denver, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to sprained left ribs, and his next opportunity to play will be Sunday against Memphis. Bilal Coulibaly, Carlton Carrington, Johnny Davis and Alex Sarr will all see more playing time Saturday due to Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Corey Kispert (ankle) all sidelined with injuries.

Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now